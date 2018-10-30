Congress should be ashamed for having ignored Sardar Patel: Paswan

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Congress party should be ashamed for having ignored the legacy of independent India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel despite being in power for so long, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday.

“Patel dedicated his whole life to the unity and integrity of the country. But his legacy certainly was ignored in the history of independent India,” Paswan told reporters here.

“Why did the Congress not honour Sardar Patel when it was in power for the majority of time? It should be ashamed for not doing what it should have done.”

Paswan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building the 182-metre high ‘Statue of Unity’ in honour of Patel.

Modi on Wednesday unveiled the statue, the world’s tallest, in Gujarat’s Narmada district and dedicated it to the nation on Patel’s birth anniversary.

–IANS

