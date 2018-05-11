Congress should have allied with JD-S: Mamata

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Congress would have done much better in the Karnataka Assembly election if it had allied with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S).

Banerjee did not name the BJP but congratulated the “winners”.

“Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD-S, the result would have been different. Very different,” she tweeted.

–IANS

