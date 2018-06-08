Congress slams BJP for ‘compromising secularism’, pact with PDP

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for forging an alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress on Friday said it has never compromised with secularism for the sake of power and would never do so in future as well.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said: “The Congress was never like the BJP which compromised with secularism for the sake of power.”

Despite its allegation that the PDP was sympathiser of separatists, the BJP chose to compromise with its ideology and struck an alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also cited the example of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with whom the BJP forged an alliance in the state after abusing the Janata Dal-United.

“The Congress has never compromised with secularism and will never do so in future. To keep the country united, the Constitution refers to secularism and this ideology is in the interest of the nation,” Gohil said.

