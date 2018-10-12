Congress slams Goa cabinet meeting at AIIMS

Panaji, Oct 12 (IANS) The Congress has condemned Friday’s Goa cabinet meeting at AIIMS in Delhi, where an ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been admitted since last month, saying the meeting was a political spectacle called to portray that the coalition government was still functioning.

In a statement issued in the state capital, state Congress president Girish Chodankar said the prolonged absence of Parrikar had “crippled the state administration.”

“The cabinet ministers’ meeting in Delhi is a political drama created by CM and his cronies and to project that government exists,” said Chodankar said.

“The Parrikar-led government is facing all-round criticism for failing to deliver. Without an alternative arrangement, the continued presence of the CM in Delhi has crippled the state administration,” Chodankar said.

At the meeting at AIIMS, Parrikar told the ministers that he would be delegating additional portfolios to them after Dussehra.

“At the meeting today, the Chief Minister informed us about his decision to allot additional portfolios after Dussehra which falls on October 19. It is his prerogative,” Vijai Sardesai, a minister, told IANS over phone.

