Congress slams government over mobile tariff hike

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) The Congress has slammed the government for the increase in mobile data and call charges announced by the cellphone companies.

The party has alleged that it is with the consent of the government that cellphone companies are robbing the common people of their money.

The Congress also claimed that the present regime deliberately denied PSUs like BSNL and MTNL from upgrading to 4G services.

The hike in mobile tariffs would result in windfall profit for the telecom service providers to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore given that there are 120 crore mobile users in the country, the party claimed.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that “private telecom service providers have liabilities of Rs 1.47 lakh crore towards the government, which include spectrum and licencing fees. The court has directed the telecom service providers to pay their dues by January 2020, but the government has given them a two-year window besides allowing them to raise tariffs in two phases.”

Khera said that during the UPA regime, there were 13 telecom service providers which have reduced to three now, and the public sector companies have been badly treated by the current dispensation.

The public sector companies were in profit during the UPA regime, but now they are suffering losses because of the government apathy, Khera said.

The Congress also alleged that concessions are given to the telecom service providers because of electoral bonds and the BJP-led government should come clean into it.

