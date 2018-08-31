Congress slams government’s paradoxical defence offset policy

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Modi government for its paradoxical defence offset policies, saying it can’t have different yard sticks for the Rafale fighter deal with France and the AK-103 assault rifles deal with Russia.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told reporters here that the government had rejected Russia’s proposal for partnership with the Adani Group to jointly make the modern AK-series assault rifles — AK-103.

“On one hand the government says that every foreign company has a right to choose their (Indian) offset partner and the government does not interfere in it. So if Rafale has chosen someone as offset partner, it is their choice. This is what the government says.

“On the other hand if the Russians select someone, the government rejects it. So this is the paradox of the government’s policy,” Tewari said.

The Congress spokesperson said if the government had cancelled the joint venture with a Russian company “we would like to ask why this doesn’t apply to Rafale” fighter jet deal.

The government is run according to certain norms which unfortunately have been violated in this case.

“You cannot have one yardstick for one corporate house and another yardstick for other corporate house. So, the government must come clean and clearly state as to whether it approves off-set partner or it does not,” said Tewari.

