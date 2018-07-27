Congress slams Modi for not raising Doklam issue with Xi

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Congress on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on Doklam issue and slammed him for not raising it during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of annual BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala’s remarks came following claims made at a US Congressional Committee hearing that China had resumed its activities in Doklam area but neither Bhutan nor India tried to dissuade it. The claim was, however, denied by the Indian government.

“It is a direct challenge and threat to national security,” said Surjewala.

“As China is beefing up its military equipment and infrastructure in north and south Doklam, our Prime Minister chooses to remain silent on it.”

The Congress leader said: “When he goes to China on ‘agendaless’ visits, he forgets to raise the issue of Doklam.

“China talks to Bhutan on Doklam without taking India into confidence, but our Prime Minister remains silent.

“Even our Defence Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) and External Affairs minister (Sushma Swaraj) visit China, but they don’t take up the issue of Doklam.”

Surjewala said: “We don’t know when will this government show its ’56-inch chest’ and ‘Red Eye’ and have the courage to raise national security concerns and border issues with China. We want to know this.”

