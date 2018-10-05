Congress slams proposed Goa Cabinet meeting at AIIMS ICU

Panaji, Oct 8 (IANS) The proposal to hold a Goa Cabinet meeting in New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences ICU — where Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is admitted — amounts to humiliation of the state and its people, the Congress claimed on Monday.

“By calling for a Cabinet meeting in the AIIMS intensive care unit, where Parrikar is admitted, and flying Ministers and bureaucrats to the national capital, the BJP-led coalition government is humiliating the people of Goa,” Congress spokesperson Urfan Mulla told reporters here.

His comments came a day after a section of the media reported about the Cabinet meeting on October 13 at the AIIMS.

The Congress leader said: “We suggest that Parrikar relinquish charge for a day and appoint a Chief Minister in his place so that decisions related to the state are taken in the state itself.”

Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, was admitted to the AIIMS last month.

The former Defence Minister has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and now Delhi for the last seven months, even as the Opposition has slammed him for “neglecting administrative responsibilities” on account of his illness, while also demanding his resignation.

–IANS

