Congress state chiefs to continue in their posts

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi has decided that presidents of all state units will continue in their posts after its organisational polls unless a decision is taken to replace them, a party release said.

Gandhi, who was elected party chief last month at the culmination of organisational elections, took the decision among speculation that there could be changes at the top in states.

“Congress President Rahul Gandhi has taken a decision that the presidents of all Pradesh Congress Committees, Regional Congress Committees and Territorial Congress Committees will continue in their posts after the organisational election also unless some decision is taken to replace them,” the release said.

In another decision, Gandhi gave approval for formation of several committees including election campaign panel in Chhattisgarh in view of assembly polls in the state next year.

State party chief Bhupesh Baghel will be assisted by Ram Dayal Uike and Shiv Kumar Dhahariya as working presidents.

Congress Legislature Party leader T. S. Singdeo will head the Election Manifesto Committee while Charandas Mahant will head Election Campaign Committee, Ravindra Choube will has been made chief of the Planning and Strategy Committee and Ramgopal Agrawal of the Election Publicity Committee.

The party also constituted disciplinary committee and communication department.

The appointments, made almost a year before the assembly polls, are geared at the party making an early start in its election preparations.

Congress has lost successive elections in Chhattisgarh.

–IANS

ps/vd