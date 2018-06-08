Congress suffers setback in Meghalaya

Ranikor (Meghalaya), June 12 (IANS) The opposition Congress in Meghalaya on Tuesday suffered a setback after its party members from South West Khasi Hills district’s Ranikor block resigned en masse and joined the ruling National People’s Party while the local legislator is likely to follow suit.

Former Public Works Department Minister Martin M. Danggo, who is the sitting Congress legislator from Ranikor assembly constituency, is expected to resign as member of the state assembly and from the Congress.

The resignations came in wake of the refusal of the previous Congress government headed by Mukul Sangma, now the Leader of Opposition, to the local demand to upgrade the Ranikor Community and Rural Development Block to a Sub-Division.

Ranikor, bordering India-Bangladesh border, is around 121 km from Shillong

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who attended a meeting at Ranikor, recognised that the demand of the people for creation of a Sub-Division was a “genuine” demand and assured his government would fulfil it at the earliest.

During the meeting, the Congress block unit was dissolved by its President and General Secretary and all members welcomed by the state NPP President W.R. Kharlukhi in presence of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is also the National President of NPP.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Home Minister James K. Sangma, C&RD Minister Snaiwbhalang Dhar and others were also present.

Danggo, who hosted the public meeting on behalf of the people of Ranikor, expressed his confidence in the leadership of Conrad Sangma and said that he foresees a brighter future for Meghalaya under his leadership.

“I am thankful to the Chief Minister for his assurance to accept our memorandum and demands. I assure him that I will resign from Congress party as and when the date for the inauguration of the new Civil Sub-Division is made,” he said.

