Congress suspends Bihar rebel candidate Shakeel Ahmed

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday suspended senior leader and former MP Shakeel Ahmed for contesting as an Independent from Bihar’s Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency against the official alliance candidate, a party statement said.

The Madhubani seat has been allotted to alliance partner Vikassheel Insan Party of Mukesh Sahni, and it has fielded Badrinath Purve from there.

The Congress has also suspended state legislator Bhavana Jha (Benipatti) for “anti-party activities” during the ongoing general elections.

Madhubani will go to the polls on Monday in the fifth phase.

–IANS

spk-vd