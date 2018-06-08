Congress’ Tewari likens Pranab morphed RSS images with Nazi propaganda

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Continuing his criticism of Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to an RSS event, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday likened with Nazi propaganda the former President’s morphed picture showing him raising his hand in salutation like RSS cadres do.

In a tweet a day after he launched stinging criticism of Mukherjee for attending an RSS event in Nagpur, Tewari said the RSS was likely to use these images in the future if not today.

“A photograph speaks louder than a thousand words and as the Nazi propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels famously quipped ‘you speak a lie a thousand times it will become the truth’.

“Those photoshopped images of Mukherjee are for posterity. Not for today.”

On Friday, Tewari had asked Mukherjee why did he choose to attend RSS event and :deliver homilies on nationalism” after advising his generation of leader to stay after from the Hindutva groups.

He reminded the former Congress leader how he was part of the government that banned the RSS in 1975 and again in 1992. “Don’t you think you should tell us what was evil about RSS then that has become virtuous now?”

Mukherjee’s daughter who had expressed her disappointment over her father’s visit to RSS headquarters, said she had feared and warned the former President that they would use his images.

“Not even few hours have passed, but BJP/RSS dirty tricks dept is at work in full swing!”

–IANS

