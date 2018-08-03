Congress-TMC plotting to not let Amit Shah speak in RS: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are conspiring to not let Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah speak in the Rajya Sabha.

“He (Amit Shah) is the President of the world’s largest party. Won’t he be allowed to speak in the upper House of which he is a member? It is not just TMC … there is a tacit support of the Congress party too (in not allowing Shah to speak),” Prasad told reporters outside Parliament.

Earlier in the Rajya Sabha, as Shah stood up to speak on the hiked MSP for kharif and agrarian issues, the TMC members came near the Chairman’s podium and shouted slogans.

When Chairman Naidu tried to invoke the Rule that allows the Chair to remove a disrupting member from the House, the Congress MPs stood up in protest.

Prasad said the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill 2018, too, was listed in the day’s business which could not be taken up due to disruptions and adjournments.

“The Congress is anti-Dalit and anti-tribal,” he said.

–IANS

mak-ps/nir