Congress to accord grand welcome to PC on his release

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) The Congress has asked its state unit to accord a grand welcome to former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram who has been granted bail by the apex court. The party is preparing for his release and he will be attending the proceedings of Parliament on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, P. Chidambaram was granted bail in the INX media case. A bench headed by Justice R. Banumathi directed the Congress leader to not make any public statements regarding the INX Media case nor attempt to intimidate the witnesses.

The apex court has also imposed conditions on his bail: Chidambaram’s passport will remain confiscated, he will not be allowed to leave the country without permission, he will give no interviews to the press, and he will also make himself available for interrogation in the matter.

The court directed Chidambaram to deposit bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh along with two sureties subject to the satisfaction of the special judge hearing the case. The top court observed that the bail order will not have any effect on action against other accused in the case.

The apex court also ordered the Registry to return the sealed covers submitted to the bench by the ED on the last day of the hearing, containing evidence connected to the case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Chidambaram asked for a certified copy of the order to produce before the special judge conducting the trial of the INX Media case on Wednesday.

The apex court, observing the gravity of the economic offences, said the bail is the rule and jail the exception, and Chidambaram had already spent many days in custody of the ED.

