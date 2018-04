New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The Congress will finalise the candidates for the May 12 Karnataka elections on Friday and the list is likely to be announced on the same day.

The screening committee meetings are over and the party’s Central Election Committee will finalise the candidates for the 224 assembly seats on Friday, a party source said.

The BJP on Sunday released the first list of 72 candidates.

–IANS

sid/vd