Congress to hold meeting on February 4 to discuss NPR

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The Congress on Friday said it will hold a meeting on February 4 of all party MPs and office bearers to formulate a strategy to oppose the National Population Register (NPR), whose updation is scheduled to begin in April.

A notice issued by Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal read: “A meeting of the AICC General Secretaries, in-charges and MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to brief about NPR on February 4.”

The meeting would be held to apprise the leaders about the possible ramifications of the NPR. Congress ruled Rajasthan has already passed a resolution against the NPR in the assembly.

On the opening day of the budget session of Parliament on Friday, the Congress members attended the Presidential address wearing black bands on their arms. They also protested at the Gandhi Statue and demanded roll back of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and raised slogans like “Save the Constitution”.

The opposition also raised slogans when the President began speaking about the benefits of the CAA, mentioning the government had fulfilled the will of Mahatma Gandhi with the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 in both the houses of Parliament.

The CAA came into force earlier this month after it was passed in the winter session of Parliament in December last year.

–IANS

