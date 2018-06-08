Congress to host Iftar on June 13

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The Congress will host an Iftar party here on June 13 after a gap of two years, a party leader said on Sunday.

It will however the first Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be hosting after assuming the top party post.

“The Iftar will begin around 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday,” Congress Minority Department Vice Chairman Manish R. Shah said.

It will be held either at the Taj Palace Hotel or Ashoka Hotel. The party’s last Iftar was hosted by then Congress President Sonia Gandhi in 2015.

The Iftar, coming at a time when the opposition is aiming for an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2019 general elections, is expected to see a host of leaders from all opposition parties and of all faiths.

The Congress move comes a few days after the Rashtrapati Bhavan decided not to host an Iftar this year, with President Ram Nath Kovind stating that there should no religious observance at taxpayer’s expense at the public building.

–IANS

