Congress to launch door-to-door campaign in Rajasthan to raise funds

Jaipur, Sep 29 (IANS) The Congress in Rajasthan will launch a door-to-door public relations campaign from October 2 in which the party workers will visit each house in the state to collect ‘votes as well as notes’.

Looking at the severe fund crisis being faced by the party, the Congress has come up with this campaign which will continue till November 19, a senior party leader said on Saturday.

Leaders from booth to state level will knock doors of each house asking for votes as well as notes to ensure they have sufficient funds for the coming elections.

According to Archana Sharma, vice-president, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, this campaign is being launched at national level from October 2 — the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has issued a circular saying that this public relation campaign needs to be taken to district, assembly, block and booth level.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Sachin Pilot has directed all Congress members at different levels in state to follow the directions thoroughly mentioned in the circular.

–IANS

