Congress to launch month-long agitation over Modi government ‘scams’

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday said that it will launch a month-long nationwide agitation from next week on what it said was “Rafale scam” of the Modi government and other issues.

Congress sources said that the party will hold around 80 press conferences, to be addressed by its Spokespersons and senior leaders, across the country on the Rafale aircraft deal inked with France and other issues.

The Rafale deal came up for discussion at a meeting of Congress General Secretaries, party in-charges of states, legislative party leaders and state unit chiefs, which was presided over by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting discussed the party’s preparations for the Assembly polls this year in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

Briefing reporters later, Congress Communications incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the meeting discussed “political challenges in the election-bound states”.

He said the Congress will launch an agitation to highlight “bhrashtachar ka khel, Rafale” (corruption in Rafale deal) that allegedly caused a loss of Rs 41,000 crore to the exchequer.

“It was decided that the scams of the Modi government, particularly the Rafale scam, will be taken to the people of India. In the next 30 days, Congress workers will fan out and hold district and state-level demonstrations,” Surjewala said.

He alleged that a contract in the Rafale deal had been “snatched away” from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, a public sector undertaking.

Surjewala said that party leaders, including Congress Working Committee members, General Secretaries and Secretaries, will approach people at block, district and state levels and “ensure that a fair and independent probe and a JPC (joint parliamentary committee) probe into the Rafale deal is constituted immediately.”

“We will push the government. We will not stop, we will not be deterred,” Surjewala said.

Party sources said that a team has been formed to coordinate the efforts.

