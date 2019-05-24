Congress to move SC for poll violence damages in Tripura

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The Congress has said it will move the Supreme Court to demand compensation for the victims of violence in Tripura during the Lok Sabha elections from the state government or the Election Commission.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Tuesday, Tripura Congress chief Pradyut Kishore Deb Barman said, “Tripura witnessed the worst law and order situation in the last two months during the Lok Sabha elections.”

He said on April 11, during the first phase of elections, the incidents of violence were worst. “We demanded re-polling at 436 polling booths, but it took place only at 168 stations,” he said.

Barman said the April 18 vote was rescheduled to April 23.

“We are moving the Supreme Court to demand compensation for the families who lost their kin or were injured during the violence and for the properties damaged during the violence,” he said.

Barman said the Supreme Court will guide either the Election Commission or the state government to pay the compensation to the victims.

He accused the BJP workers of attacking people in the state. “Many people had to take shelter in the forests to save themselves from the BJP workers.”

Barman said as the Tripura Police had failed to control the law and order situation, the task should be assigned to the Assam Rifles.

–IANS

aks/pg/pcj