Congress to probe allegations against NSUI President

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) The Congress party has formed a committee to probe allegations of sexual harassment against its students wing, NSUI, President Fairoz Khan.

The three-member committee comprises All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev, Lok Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and Ragini Nayak to investigate the complaint.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “A committee has been formed and the probe is on. Appropriate action will be taken based on whatever report the committee gives.”

The complaint by a woman working in its Chhattisgarh unit, in a letter had alleged: “The National President has not only mentally tortured me to compromise but he has also mentally tortured my younger sister to come to his room.

“He has also asked my friend to meet him at his private residence at night. There are many other young female activists who also faced the same but they have refrained from coming out in public.”

–IANS

sid/bg