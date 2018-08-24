Congress to protest against sealing of non-polluting industries

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The Congress Delhi unit on Tuesday said that it will protest at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence here against the “illegal” sealing of non-polluting industrial establishments in the capital.

In a statement, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said that on August 31, the party will hold a demonstration at Kejriwal’s residence in support of their charter of six demands.

Maken demanded that the Centre and the Kejriwal government give permission to run non-polluting industries in Delhi without any delay.

He said that due to laxity of both the governments, the “sword of sealing” was hanging over such establishments.

According to the 6th Economic Census 2013, there are 8,75,308 industrial establishments in Delhi, of which 1,55,950 are manufacturing units, said Maken.

The Congress demands that the central government put small non-polluting industries in the category of household industries.

–IANS

sm/tsb