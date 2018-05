Gandhinagar, May 9 (IANS) The Congress will retain power in Karnataka by winning 115 to 120 seats in the Assembly, Congress leader Ahmed Patel said on Wednesday.

“The Congress will get an absolute majority in the Karnataka Assembly. It will get around 120 seats or so. The BJP will not get more than 65 seats,” Patel told the media here.

“It will be an unprecedented Congress win in the state,” he added.

–IANS

