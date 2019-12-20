Congress tweets praise for Hemant Soren

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) As Hemant Soren took oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand amid the Opposition’s show of strength in Ranchi on Sunday, several Congress leaders took to Twitter to congratulate him.

#HemantSoren started trending after the swearing-in ceremony at Morabadi ground at 2 p.m. with almost 3,000 tweets.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “I attended the swearing-in of Hemant Soren ji & ministers from the Congress. I’m confident that the new government will work for the benefit of all people & usher in an era of peace & prosperity in the state.”

Congratulating Hemant Soren, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote: “Attended the oath-taking ceremony… congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM ji, my best wishes to him. The coalition government will definitely fulfill the state’s people’s aspirations.”

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot congratulated Soren, saying: “Congratulations… the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance will work for the betterment and progress of the people of the state under your leadership.”

Hemant Soren took the oath of office along with two Congress legislators Rameshwar Oraon and Alamgir Alam and RJD’s Satyanand Bhokta in the Cabinet.

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy.

