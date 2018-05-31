Congress urges Ratan Tata, Madhuri not to believe BJP’s ‘lies’

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) A day after Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah met industrialist Ratan Tata and former Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene among others as part of an outreach programme, the Mumbai Congress on Thursday appealed to them “not to fall for the BJP’s lies”.

Congress city President Sanjay Nirupam, in separate letters to Tata and Madhuri, urged them to “understand the truth” of the BJP government which, he said, “has failed on all counts”.

“Mr. Ratan Tata, I beseech you to understand the truth and not fall for the lies of Amit Shah. I am sending a booklet to you which clearly identifies and explains that the BJP has not been able to do anything for the people of this country in the past 4 years,” he said.

Nirupam also sought to remind the industrialist how he (Tata) had always supported secular forces all his life and clearly the BJP has spoiled the secular fabric of the country.

“As an artist, you can understand how different forces work together in the creative space as well and this has clearly suffered during the BJP rule. We should work together to stop these forces from gaining ground,” Nirupam said in his letter to Madhuri.

“In the past 4 years, the BJP Government has failed on all fronts whether it be on economic parameters, social harmony, or international relations,” he contended in his letters to the two.

He reiterated that the BJP government’s “ill-conceived fiscal policies have hurt the industry and economy, including small businesses, agrarian economy and the corporates”.

Shah on Wednesday made high-profile visits to the homes of Tata and Madhuri, and later ally Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, as part of the BJP’s new initiative, ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ as a run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Nirupam, who alleged he was followed around by the Mumbai police during the BJP’s chief’s trip, also questioned the “selective meetings” Amit Shah had with prominent Mumbaikars.

–IANS

qn/vd