Congress using Jinnah’s name to seek votes: Himachal CM

Shimla, April 29 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday that staring at defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress was using the name of Mohammad Ali Jinnah to garner votes.

The Congress may even go the extent of creating a communal atmosphere to polarise votes and that is the reason it supported Pakistan and its terrorists by raising questions over the bravery of the country’s security forces, Thakur said.

He said these days Congress leaders were saying that Jinnah, who was responsible for the formation of Pakistan, was part of the Congress family.

“The Congress has admitted that it won’t even touch the figure of 44 seats in this elections due to the Modi wave. The Congress’ love for Jinnah and Pakistan is not new and its leaders have referred to him (Jinnah) as a hero many times,” the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said in a statement here.

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha had recently courted controversy for saying “from Mahatma Gandhi to Mohammad Ali Jinnah, all are part of the Congress Parivar.”

Thakur also said that the country’s security was the top priority for the BJP and the Narendra Modi-led government cannot mess with it for the sake of vote bank.

–IANS

vg/arm