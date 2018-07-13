Congress will introduce laws to protect lawyers, journalists: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, July 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said the party will introduce laws for protecting advocates, lawyers and journalists if voted to power in the assembly polls later this year.

Pilot, while addressing the “Save Constitution, Save Democracy” programme organised by the legal cell of the Rajasthan unit of Congress here on Sunday, said the ones who are currently in power, have brought both democracy and constitution under threat.

“However, we promise to bring in the Advocate Protection Act and Journalist Protection Act once we assume power in the state,” the leader said.

The Supreme Court judges had to come out in open to prove that the present government is neither interested to retain the principles of democracy nor do they believe in the fundamentals of democracy, according to Pilot.

The Indian constitution and democracy has garnered a huge respect in the world, however, at the present hour, both institutes feel threatened, he added.

Senior Congress leader Mohan Prakash said lawyers need to come at the forefront to save the Constitution by making people more aware of legal norms.

According to AICC General Secretary Avinash Pandey, lawyers need to act as watchmen to check the malpractices of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

–IANS

arc/ksk/vm