Congress will win Punjab marking its revival: Sidhu

Amritsar, Feb 4 (IANS) Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said the Congress will win the Punjab Assembly elections, marking its revival.

Congress’ candidate from Amritsar East, Sidhu said he was confident that Congress was going to form the new government in Punjab and that it would be a gift to the party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

“It will be a gift to Rahul bhai, Priyanka ji and Sonia ma’am. Captain Saab (Amarinder Singh) is our leader. I am congratulating them in advance. This is revival of Congress,” Sidhu told reporters.

Punjab went to the polls on Saturday, in which about 66 per cent polling was registered till 6 p.m.

“People have developed hatred for the current (SAD-BJP) government, and it will be reflected by the polling percentage going over 70 per cent,” Sidhu added.

