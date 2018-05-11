Congress wins 13, BJP 11 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 15 (IANS) The Congress won 13 Assembly seats and the BJP 11 in Bengaluru, where polling was held on May 12 in 26 of the 28 constituencies, according to the Election Commission on Tuesday.

Among the Congress winners are outgoing cabinet ministers K.J. George, Ramalinga Reddy, R. Roshan Baig and Krishna Byre Gowda.

The Congress losers include Bengaluru Mayor R. Sampath Raj and former city mayor G. Padmavathi.

The BJP winners include former ministers R. Ashoka, S. Suresh Kumar, and Arvind Limbavalli. The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) won the remaining two seats, where it defeated two BJP candidates.

Election to the Raja Rajeshwari segment has been postponed to May 28 owing to electoral malpractice and countermanded in Jayanagar segment following the death of BJP contestant B.N. Vijaya Kumar on May 4.

In the 2013 Legislative Assembly election, Congress had won 13, BJP 12 and JD-S 3 seats in Bengaluru.

–IANS

bha/ahm/bg