Congress wonders about Modi-Shah tension

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s huge rally here on Sunday where he criticised the opposition for misleading youth on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has speculated if the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are at loggerheads.

“‘Saheb *(PM) tells in Delhi that there is no discussion on the NRC, but the BJP manifesto, released on November 28, in Jharkhand says that the BJP will implement NRC,” Surjewala tweeted.

Did this show lack of understanding between the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, some sort of tension between the two or both were making people fool, the Congress leader remarked.

As the protests continue in various part of the country, the Congress has decided to hold a silent protest against the CAA on Monday at Rajghat.

IANS

