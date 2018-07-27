Congress worker arrested for sexual harassment, released on bail

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) A Congress IT cell worker, accused in a sexual harassment case, was arrested and later released on bail, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhur Verma said Chirag Patnaik was arrested on Monday as a former employee with the cell accused him of violating her personal space and indulging in immoral behaviour.

“Sexual harassment, being a bailable offence, the accused was later released on bail after the interrogation,” the police officer said.

While Patnaik is a social media manager in the party, the complainant no longer works there.

She was a social media manager and was given the responsibility of running two of the party’s Twitter accounts.

The accused was booked under Sections 354 A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

–IANS

