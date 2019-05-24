Congress workers gather demanding Rahul stays on

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Hundreds of Delhi Congress workers on Wednesday massed outside Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s residence demanding that he not step down from the party’s top post.

Raising slogans like “Rahulji istifa wapas lo” (Rahulji take back your resignation), the Delhi Congress workers assembled outside Gandhi’s residence at Tughlaq Lane in central Delhi.

The protest was led by three-time Chief Minister and Delhi Congress unit chief Sheila Dikshit, former Delhi Minister Haroon Yusuf, former Union Minister Jagdish Tytler and boxer Vijender Singh, who contested from the south Delhi Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket.

Speaking to the media, Singh said: “We have complete faith in Rahulji and we want him to continue as the party President.”

The Congress chief has offered to step down from the post following the dismal performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

