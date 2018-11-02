Congress workers in Jaipur stage dharna protesting demonetisation

Jaipur, Nov 9 (IANS) Congress workers staged a dharna at Civil Lines in Rajasthan Capital on Friday to protest the implementation of demonetisation on its second anniversary.

Addressing the dharna, state party spokesperson Pratap Singh Khachriyavas said small traders and industries had suffered the most by demonetisation.

“Modi during demonetisation had said he could change the entire economy in 50 days if he was granted a decent time,” said Khachriyavas.

“We want an honest answer from him as to whom this decision helped. The entire economic system collapsed after the decision. NPAs are rising and RBI is feeling helpless. Petrol and diesel prices are soaring,” he said.

Former Union minister C.P. Joshi said people would not vote the person responsible for bringing demonetisation.–IANS

arc/prs