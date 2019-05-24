Congress workers on hunger strike urging Rahul to not resign as chief

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Amid the ongoing leadership crisis in the Congress, several party workers from Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar on Friday started a relay hunger strike here urging Rahul Gandhi to take back his decision to resign as party President.

The hunger strike was started by 10-15 youth Congress workers from Telangana outside the Congress office in central Delhi’s Akbar Road. They were soon joined by the party workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Some party workers from Rajasthan also performed a hawan outside the party office.

Koturi Manavatha Roy from Hyderabad told IANS: “We have started a relay hunger strike to demand our President to take back his offer to step down from the post and lead the party in these difficult times.”

Rahul Gandhi offered to step down from the party’s top post during the Congress Working Committee meeting on Saturday. His offer was unanimously rejected by the CWC members.

