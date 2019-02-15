Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad on Feb 28

Ahmedabad, Feb 16 (IANS) A meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision making body, will take place in Ahmedabad on February 28.

State Congress President Amit Chavda said the CWC meet would be held at the Sardar Patel Memorial hall in Shahibaug.

“The party’s top leadership will be here. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Priyanka (Gandhi), Ahmed Patel and all others, ” he said, adding that chief ministers of Congress-ruled states would also be present.

