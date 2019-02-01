Congress working to promote only one family: BJP chief

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 2 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Saturday lashed out at the Congress and alleged that it was a party working for a single family while the government run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working for Army jawans, poor, farmers, women and the youth.

“We fulfilled our promise on OROP (One rank, one pension) and Rs 8,000 crore has been transferred into the bank accounts of the retired Army personnel, but the Congress has also come out with its own brand of OROP-Only Rahul Only Priyanka” he said as party workers at Amroha cheered him.

He also slammed the opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for doubting the intentions of Modi towards development of Uttar Pradesh.

“The UPA government supported by both SP and BSP gave UP Rs 3.3 lakh crore while the NDA under prime minister Modi had disbursed Rs 8.08 lakh crores for development of Uttar Pradesh”, the BJP president said while asking party workers and booth ‘karyakartas’ to fan out and tell the people the facts and figures.

He also praised the Uttar Pradesh government for covering all the districts under the ambitious ‘one district one product’ (ODOP) scheme which aims at promoting a singular specific product of a district on national and international markets.

Saying that the criminals had been hounded out of Uttar Pradesh and the eveteasers were scared of the anti-Romeo squads, the BJP chief said the law and order in the state had improved and was moving ahead to be the best in the country.

–IANS

