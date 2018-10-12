Congress’s Ramdayal Uike joins BJP in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Oct 13 (IANS) In a major shock to the Congress, party Chhattisgarh Working President and former MLA from Pali-Tanakhar Ramdayal Uike joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

He was welcomed into the BJP in the presence of party President Amit Shah and Chief Minister Raman Singh and other leaders in Bilaspur.

He said: “Tribal leaders are neglected and not favoured in the Congress. There is a difference in what they say and what they do.”

The Congress has expressed surprise over Uike’s move.

–IANS

