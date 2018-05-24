Connect with deep inside to stay fit, says Shahid Kapoor

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor says it is normal to have good and bad days but it is necessary to connect with yourself from deep inside to improve yourself and to see the change.

“I don’t think you can truly be fit unless you connect with something deep inside,” Shahid told IANS.

“People have good days and bad days, but if you want to keep improving yourself consistently, you need to connect with some life force inside you and generate a drive from within which makes you feel the need to push yourself and feel better, to get a sense of achievement and self-worth. Anyone who is into fitness seriously is connecting with themselves deep down,” he added.

Known for bringing a diverse edge to his roles, Shahid is seen unleashing his raw, physical energy in the new campaign for the brand Reebok as he is seen in a rigorous building routine of hammer shots, rope lifting and boxing.

With this, the actor inspires the fit generation to truly reconnect with the inner “humanness”.

Shahid, who is also the ambassador of the brand, highlights the importance of building relationships beyond the fitness arena.

“We came up with this campaign to showcase the raw rugged energy of going out there and pushing your boundaries. That is why we chose to do exercises which are high intensity. That’s why I connect with that, when I’m in the best shape of my life it’s when I do things like in the campaign, which is the hard stuff.

“That’s what we wanted to showcase because that’s what we feel fitness at its peak is about,” he said.

The 37-year-old, who has his hands full with various Bollywood projects like “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” and the remake of “Arjun Reddy”, do take out time to step back, relax and enjoy the basics of life.

“Of course those opportunities are limited. It’s possible to feel normal on a day to day level its possible to connect with simple things. If you crave to be normal and simple and live a real life and your cravings aren’t about achieving the highest high, you’ll find that. It usually happens through family, loved ones and friends. It can happen in a time of solitude as well,” he added.

