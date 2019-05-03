Connected with ‘Bala’ script instantly, says Yami

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam says she instantly connected with the script of the upcoming film “Bala” starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

“‘Bala’ was a script that I instantly connected with. The team working on the film is immensely talented and especially after ‘Uri’ for me, it’s another great project to be a part of. 2019 has been immensely rewarding with the super success of ‘Uri’ and while it’s still playing in parts of the country, it’s great to be going on floors with another interesting story,” Yami said in a statement.

“Bala” marks Yami’s second association with the film’s producer Dinesh Vijan after “Badlapur”.

The film is about a man who is balding prematurely and how he deals with it. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar. While Bhumi plays a dusky small town educated woman, Yami essays the role of a supermodel based in Lucknow.

The film is being directed by Amar Kaushik. “Bala” also features Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

–IANS

dc/rs