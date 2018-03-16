Conrad Sangma briefs Jaitley of Meghalaya’s poor fiscal health

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and briefed him about the poor fiscal health of the state especially in terms of block crunch as well as the issue of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

Sangma, who also has the Finance portfolio, discussed wide range of issues such as early sanction of funds to ensure smooth implementation of government policies and programmes.

Jaitley, who expressed concerned about the state’s financial situation, assured the Chief Minister of all possible help and personally spoke to Union Secretary Expenditure Ajay Narayan Jha in this connection. Later Sangma also met Jha.

The meeting came a day before Sangma will present the State’s budget in the assembly on Friday.

The Chief Minister also met Nriprendra Mishra, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought support to meet the state government’s dream of ensuring socio-economic development.

Mishra assured that he will look into the matter.

–IANS

