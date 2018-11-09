Conservative MP Tony Clement resigns over sexting scandal

A sexting scandal has brought down a senior and much respected Conservative MP Tony Clement who resigned his post as his party’s justice critic after admitting to sharing sexually explicit images and a video with an individual online and being a victim of extortion.

The issue is being investigated by the RCMP.

In a statement MP Tony Clement said: “Over the last three weeks, I have shared sexually explicit images and a video of myself to someone who I believed was a consenting female recipient. The recipient was, in fact, an individual or party who targeted me for the purpose of financial extortion.”

“The RCMP are currently investigating the matter to determine the identity of the party responsible for the extortion attempt.”

Clement, who was federal party leadership contender not once but twice and served in senior cabinet positions in the former Conservative government, said in a statement late Tuesday he will be resigning his position on a number of Commons committees.

“I recognize now that I have gone down a wrong path and have exercised very poor judgment. First and foremost, I apologize to my family for the needless pain and humiliation my actions have caused,” he said in the statement.

“I also apologize to my colleagues and my constituents for letting them down. I am committed to seeking the help and treatment I need in my personal life to make sure this will not happen again while also continuing to discharge my duties as a Member of Parliament.”

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will sorely miss Clement who served as the party’s justice critic in the House at a time when his expertise was needed badly.

Lisa Raitt, the deputy leader of the Conservative Party, has assumed the justice role.

Clement is also a member of the top-secret national security and intelligence committee — a special joint parliamentary committee composed of MPs and senators that oversees the work of the country’s intelligence agencies, including the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), the Communications Security Establishment, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canada Border Services Agency.

Clement was an early adopter of social media as a tool for political communication in Canada. He is a well-known presence on a variety of platforms and he follows tens of thousands of people on Twitter and Instagram, often liking posts from acquaintances and strangers alike. -CINEWS