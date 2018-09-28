Consider Delhi like my home, says Big B as fans cheer

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) A huge crowd of fans — from every nook and corner of the city and NCR — waited for hours to catch a glimpse of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who took to a stage at a south Delhi market on Friday with wife Jaya and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

The Bachchan family, minus Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was here for the launch of a Kalyan Jewellers showroom at the South Extension market.

A stage was set up facing the main road, where people came out in large numbers to watch Bollywood’s “Shahenshah” and hear him say some words. Whether it was Noida, Gurugram or even Saharanpur, people travelled from various places to make the most of the chance.

Overwhelmed by the turnout of fans, Big B told the crowd: “I thank everyone for coming here. You all have come out in great numbers. I consider Delhi like my home, and you all are family members to me.”

His words drew a loud cheer and applause from the audience members, some of whom waited for long, braving the heat. The buzz about the event had been made via newspaper ads and radio announcements.

The 75-year-old cine icon, who has a Delhi residence called “Sopaan”, wore a black pathani suit with a navy blue bandhgala, while Jaya looked elegant in a traditional Kasavu sari. Their daughter Shweta aced the fashion game in a bright yellow sari teamed with traditional polki jewellery.

–IANS

rb/pgh/nir