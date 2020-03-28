Consolidated guidelines issued on containment of coronavirus (Ld)

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The central and state governments on Sunday issued consolidated guidelines for the containment of coronavirus in the wake of a 21-day countrywide lockdown. These will be in force till April 14.

According to the guidelines, hospitals, veterinary hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories and research labs will continue to remain functional.

“The transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, paramedical staff and other hospital support services be permitted,” it added.

Private establishments have also been directed to remain closed, except for shops, banks, print, electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, etc.

The guidelines stated that the offices of government of India, state and union territories will remain closed, barring few exceptions.

Offices related to Defence, central armed police forces, emergency services, electricity, water, social welfare department, agencies engaged in procurement of agricultural products etc will remain open during the lockdown till April 14.

Industrial units for manufacturing of drugs, medical devices, and production of coal, minerals and fertilizers will also function during the lockdown. Transport and hospitality services will also remain shut.

People who arrived in India after February 15 have been asked to remain in self-quarantine, failing which action will be taken against them under the law.

“Any person violation the containment measure will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the the Indian Penal Code,” the guidelines stated.

