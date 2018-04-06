Constable dies after being hit by Meghalaya minister son’s Mercedes

Shillong, April 7 (IANS) A constable of the Meghalaya armed police was killed and a jail officials injured in an accident involving a Mercedes car driven by Meghalaya Health and Family Welfare Minister Alexander Hek’s son early on Saturday, police said.

A police officer said that the head-on collision between the Mercedes and a two-wheeler driven by jail official Probin D. Sangma and constable Probat.R. Marak occurred at Fourth Furlong Tri-junction here.

The brand new, dark blue private Mercedes bearing a temporary number was driven by Hek’s son Aibansharai Nongsiej, he said.

“The pillion rider (Marak) was declared dead by doctors at Shillong Civil hospital, while Sangma is in critical condition at North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences,” Davies Marak, the district police chief of East Khasi Hills, told IANS.

Nongsiej has also been medically examined by the doctors at Civil hospital, the police said.

“We have started investigations. The Motor Vehicle Inspector will examine the Mercedes and the pulsar (bike) if they had any mechanical defects,” Davies said.

Police are yet to record the statement of Sangma who is in critical condition.

Hek said that he is open for a free and fair investigation into the accident.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. Police are conducting the investigation and the law will take its own course,” Hek told IANS.

–IANS

