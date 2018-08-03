Constitutional status to NCBC will address OBCs’ concerns: Shah

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah on Monday said granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) will address many problems faced by people from the backward classes in the country.

“Parliament’s approval to provide constitutional status to the NCBC has started a new chapter in the elevation of the backward classes,” he said in a statement.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on unanimous passage of the “the historic bill”.

–IANS

