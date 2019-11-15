Construction starts of 550-bed ‘Bala Sahib’ charitable hospital

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Construction work of a 550-bed charitable hospital, “Bala Sahib Hospital” at Gurdwara Bala Sahib in the capital began on Sunday to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the donation of Rs 1 crore and 1 lakh for the construction of the hospital, while DSGMC General Secretary Harmeet Singh Kalka announced that it would bear the complete expenditure of shuttering of the hospital.

Sirsa said that the construction work on the Rs 500-crore Guru Harkrishan Institute of Medical Science and Research super speciality hospital, popularly called “Bala Sahib Hospital”, to be set up on 55 bighas land, will be completed in the next two years while some clinical services at the new hospital are likely to start in the next six months initially in the cardiac and nephrology departments.

The hospital will cater to patients in around 20 areas of cardiology and cardiac surgery, neurology, gastroenterology, urology, orthopaedics, radiology, transfusion medicine, pulmonary medicine, medical oncology, internal medicine, and endocrinology, among others.

The super speciality hospital will run a 100-seater medical college and 60-seat nursing college to meet the growing demand of medical professionals.

The hospital will provide affordable quality medical care to around 5,000 patients daily from all over the country.

