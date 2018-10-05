Consulate General of India consular camps for pensioner life certificates

The Consulate General of India, Toronto is organizing Consular camps for issue of Life Certificates to the Pensioners and general consultation on consular matters in the month of November 2018, as per the following schedule and venue details:

-Saturday, November 3, (10:00-14:00 hrs) Hindu Sabha Temple, 9225 The Gore Road, Brampton ON L6P 0B6

-Sunday, November 4, (10:00-14:00 hrs) Gurudwara Sahib, 2070 Snyder’s Road E, Petersburg ON N0B 2H0

-Saturday, November 10 (10:00-14:00 hrs) Sikh Heritage Centre, 11796 Airport Road, Brampton ON L6R 0C7

-Sunday, November 11 (10:00-14:00 hrs) Hindu Heritage Centre, 6300 Mississauga Road, Mississauga ON L5N 1A7

-Saturday, November 17 (10:00-14:00 hrs) Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre, 9333 Woodbine Avenue, Markham ON L6C 1T5

-Sunday, November 18 (10:00 -14:00 hrs) Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar, 566 Archibald St, Winnipeg, Manitoba R2J 0X4

NO fee is charged by the Consulate for issuing Life Certificates.

All the applicants may like to check the website of the Consulate General (www.cgitoronto.gov.in) and ensure that they bring all the relevant documents along with their form (copy enclosed) for issuance of Life Certificate. For any further assistance or clarification, applicant may contact the Consulate at [email protected]