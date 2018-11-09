Content is the new entertainment: Rajkummar Rao

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao, who has delivered some path-breaking performances since his Bollywood debut, says content is the new entertainment — whether it is through the web, films or audio — and that he is glad to be part of such a welcome change.

The actor, who was present at the launch of Audible.in, a dedicated service for Indians by Audible, the world’s leading seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word content, told IANS: “I think content is the new entertainment. People want to experience something new, be it on-screen or audio. The definition of entertainment is definitely changing and I’m glad that I get to be a part and contribute to this welcome change.”

Rajkummar, along with actresses Radhika Apte and Kalki Koechlin have come together for the first time to narrate the audible adaptation of Hussain Zaidi’s novel, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”.

Asked how important is it for such stories to be told, he said, “I think it’s extremely important because till date we only know about the men in mafia, but these remarkable women are worth knowing, the situations that shaped their lives and the emotions that shaped their destiny.”

Did he get a chance to read the book?

“I did not get a chance to read the book prior to coming on board for Audible. Thanks to this collaboration, I not only got to narrate the ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, but also discover the complex situations, characters and uncertainty that shaped each of these women’s stories. Through the book I discovered a whole new Mumbai.

“The character that I liked the most was of ‘Sapna Didi’ – the way she changed herself to avenge her husband, her life, her vengeance… It is so powerful. I was narrating her story, but also listening to it for the first time and it was fascinating. For me, Sapna’s story was a thriller and romance combined into one, it was shocking, gripping and impressive to know what she went through. I know it’s going to be a favourite among listeners,” he said.

Rajkummar, who was last seen on-screen in “Stree”, says he would love to work with Radhika and Kalki in films too.

“It has to be a story where we can all do justice to our parts and have good roles. But of course I would love to work with Radhika and Kalki,” he said.

