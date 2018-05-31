Continued brutality in Bengal shameful: Amit Shah

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to prevent the murder of another BJP worker in her state and said there was a complete failure of law and order in the state.

“Distressed to know about yet another killing of BJP karyakarta Dulal Kumar in Balrampur, West Bengal. This continued brutality and violence in the land of West Bengal is shameful and inhuman. Mamata Banerjee’s government has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state,” Shah said in a tweet.

A 32-year-old man, claimed by the Bharatiya Janata Party as its worker, was found hanging from a high-tension tower in Dabha village of West Bengal’s Purulia district on Saturday morning. BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of Dulal Kumar’s murder and has sought a CBI probe into it.

“I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I along with millions of BJP karyakartas share grief of Dulal Kumar’s family. May God give his family the strength to withstand this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” he added in another tweet.

Dulal Kumar’s death comes close on the heels of the murder of a BJP worker Trilochan Mahato in the area. The body of 20-year-old Mahato was found hanging from a tree in Purulia’s Balarampur last Wednesday with a message on his T-shirt accusing him of supporting the BJP.

–IANS

