Contraband gold from Myanmar seized in Imphal, two arrested

Imphal, July 26 (IANS) The anti-smuggling unit of the Customs Division, Imphal on Wednesday held two persons from Punjab with contraband gold smuggled from Myanmar, an official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Customs R.K. Dorendrajit said that altogether 2.651 kg of high quality gold, valued at Rs 79,90,149, was recovered from them. The gold ornaments were painteda “steel-like colour” to deceive the officials, but the true colour of gold reappeared when heated.

“Two persons, Gurmeet Singh and J. Dogra , both of Punjab were formally arrested. They will be handed over to police along with the gold for necessary actions,” he said, adding both have admitted to have brought the precious metal from Myanmar.

Police said that the two will be quizzed to ascertain if they are habitual criminals.

The Customs Division has been arresting international smugglers with huge consignments every now and then, but Dorendrajit said that the conviction rate is low since those arrested are mere couriers who do not know anything about the kingpins and modus operandi of the international smuggling.

